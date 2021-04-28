James Norman Paggeot, 75, died at home. Jim was born July 28, 1945, in Grand Haven to Norman Allen Paggeot and Pauline B. Foord, and died in Grand Haven on April 21, 2021.
Jim served a tour of duty in the Army in Vietnam and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, finding the camaraderie of his fellow soldiers and service to his country a defining experience of his life.
