Mr. James N. Smith, age 88, of West Olive, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home. He was born June 28, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri, to W. Lindsey and Lillie (Bolen) Smith. In November 1961, he married Leslie Daggert, and she preceded him in death on December 14, 2015.
James was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Spring Lake Country Club and very much enjoyed golf and socializing. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed hiking, traveling and cribbage. James was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta and a graduate of the University of Missouri. He was also a very proud Eagle Scout. He will be missed by all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.