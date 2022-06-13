James Neal Ballard, age 85 of Batesville, Arkansas, previously of Grand Haven, Michigan, went to his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 30, 2022. Neal was born on October 27, 1936, to Leon and Delena Ballard in Beedeville, Arkansas.
Neal moved to Grand Haven when he was 16. He was a paint line supervisor most of his life for the office furniture industry working for Integrated Metal Technology, Manitou Corporation, International Products and Grand Haven Powder Coating. Neal enjoyed bird hunting behind his German short-hair pointers, sports, having coffee at the Rendezvous Restaurant with friends and trap shooting. He won many awards in trap shooting during his 44 years of shooting trap. His greatest award was shooting 100 straight targets in the Grand American Handicap Championship from the 27-yard line in Vandalia, Ohio, in 1990. He was inducted into the Michigan Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Arkansas Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 2019. Neal loved helping anyone who wanted to learn how to shoot trap, especially young shooters, and was an ambassador for the sport. He was the Lion College trap shooting coach in Batesville, Arkansas. Neal was known as a kind and soft-spoken man. He made friends quickly with his easy ways.
