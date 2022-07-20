James O. Land, age 72, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born May, 24, 1950, in Tecumseh, Michigan, to Orville and Mary (Toht) Land.
After graduating from high school, James joined the Army and served several tours in Vietnam. Upon return to the Stateside, he worked for Integrated Metal Technologies in Spring Lake for many years. When not working, James loved to go fishing and hunting, especially with his good friend, Phil Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.