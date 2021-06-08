James Patrick McCaleb, 82, went to meet his Savior face to face on June 5, 2021. James was born to Francis Rush and Margaret Evelyn McCaleb on February 24, 1939, in Grand Haven, Michigan.
James was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert and David. He will be missed dearly by his wife of 64 years, Rose Marie; children: Brenda Krosnes, Gary (Erin), Mark (Ruth), Teresa Reyes, Annette (Kevin) Shuff; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Geri); many nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.
