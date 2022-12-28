James Patrick O'Brien, age 74 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on August 30, 1948 to James and Doris (McGannon) O'Brien in New York City, NY.
Jim attended High School at Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, CT, graduating in 1966. He went on to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in English before attending Western Michigan University, where he earned his Masters of Business Administration. While in South Bend, Jim met Ellen McNally. They were married on August 12, 1978, and later, relocated to Grand Haven, MI.
