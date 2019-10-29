James R. “Jim” Gurd, age 85, of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at MediLodge at the Shore. He was born September 17, 1934, in Detroit, to Harold and Neomi (Kearney) Gurd; and married Audrey Perala on October 18, 1955, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
Jim retired from Fifth Third Bank and National City Bank in 1996, and served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a very active member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, where he was an altar server in charge of services, taught catechism and was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. Jim served as Grand Haven Township clerk for 20 years, was a member of Association for Mentally Handicapped Citizens, AMBUCS, Lions Club, Kiwanis Club and Jaycees, where he was the Young Man of the Year in 1966. He also enjoyed being in the theater many years ago in Rochester, Michigan, was a big University of Michigan fan, enjoyed golfing and Detroit Tigers baseball. Jim most of all was a man of faith, who loved his family.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Audrey Gurd; three daughters: Lori (Jeff Larkin) Gurd, Pamela Jo Gurd and Julie Lynn (Patrick) Moroschan; and grandson, Chad Larkin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Schwartz as celebrant. Friends may meet the family 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church or Special Olympics are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.