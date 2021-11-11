Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.