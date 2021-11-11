James Richard Gannon passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.
James was born February 20, 1928, in Detroit, and grew up in Spring Lake and graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1946. Son of Norman and Emily Gannon, brother of Earl Gannon and Doris Gannon Miller. He began working at age 8 in the summers for the local dairy, and never stopped working until he retired at 83. James served as a medic in the remote Canadian Arctic during the Korean War. After his service, he earned his B.A., Law and M.B.A. degrees from the University of Detroit, where he was also a noted actor in student productions and for his role as Falstaff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.