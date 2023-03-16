James Richard Sabo passed away on March 11, 2023, from a heart attack.
He was born March 9, 1933, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Steve and Clara Sabo. He graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to graduate from Muskegon Community College. He served in the Army during the Korean War.
