James R. Koop, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Spring Lake, with his loving wife, Pamela J. Koop, by his side.
Raised in Borculo, Michigan, by his parents, Henrieta and Rynold Koop, James was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He graduated from Dordt University and went on to work as an investment advisor in Denver and the economist at United Missouri Banks in Kansas City before coming back to his roots in West Michigan, where he was a partner in Norris, Perne and French investment firm. He was active in the community through charities, as well as serving as a Grand Haven city councilman and as a member of the Spring Lake Rotary Club. He was an animal lover and the owner of many lucky cats and dogs. James was retired and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was an avid Michigan Wolverine fan. Go Blue! He was kind and generous, and will be missed by many.
