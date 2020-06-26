James “Jim” Scott Brunner passed peacefully on June 23, 2020, in the presence of his four sons.

Jim was born December 15, 1924, in Evanston, Illinois, and as a toddler moved with his family to Royal Oak, Michigan, where he grew up and graduated from Royal Oak High School in 1942. After high school, he matriculated at Albion College, then moved to Ann Arbor to the University of Michigan. In November 1943, he left college to enlist in the Navy, where he served as a Seabee and in an Acorn unit during World War II. As an electronics technician’s mate, he was responsible for the communications and RADAR technology for Navy ships. After discharge from the Navy in 1946, he returned to Albion College, where he received a B.A. in math and physics.

