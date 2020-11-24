James Stedman, age 93, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at a local assisted-living facility from COVID-19. (His grandmother died in the pandemic of 1918.) He was born October 30, 1927, in Bristol, Colorado, to James and Irene Stedman.
James was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post 28 and was very active in Boys State. He was also a member of the VFW 2328. He retired in Florida from the National Weather Service, after 35 years of employment, in 1979.
