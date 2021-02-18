James Thelen, 87, of Grand Haven died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Updated: February 18, 2021 @ 10:37 am
