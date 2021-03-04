The Funeral Mass for James VanderMolen will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Patrick-St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and Social Distancing will be required at all services. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
