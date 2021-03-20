James W. Vink of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away March 17, 2021, following a long illness. He was born May 10, 1943, to Bill and Ruth (Hanson) Vink in Grand Haven, Michigan.
He was active in Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Jim graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1961. Jim attended Muskegon Community College and Colorado State University, working summers for Alaska Fish and Game. He joined the Peace Corps in 1966, serving in South India teaching health and nutrition in teachers colleges. In 1968, he entered the military serving as an MP with the 287th Company in Berlin, where he was in charge of Checkpoint Charlie. He returned to Colorado State University, completing a degree in fisheries biology in 1972. Jim was owner/operator of Aquatic Ecosystems for 43 years, specializing in pond maintenance and design.
