Jamie Raymond Carnell went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. Jamie passed away at home with his loving girlfriend, Anjie, and his mother by his side.
Jamie was born to Willie Leon Carnell (deceased) and Bonnie (Sexton) Carnell on February 5, 1975. He was raised in Grand Haven, Michigan, and resided in Orlando, Florida. Jamie graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1993, earning a degree in web design/graphic art from Grand Valley State University. He was the owner of Orlando Graphic Company, where he put his artistic talent to use.
Jamie had an appreciation for music such as The Doors, Eagles and Billy Joel. He loved scary/horror movies and always enjoyed spending time with family/friends. He had a love for cooking, especially “Leon’s Taco’s” and pumpkin chili. He enjoyed cruising the Caribbean and visiting the theme parks in Orlando. His greatest passion was spending time with his longtime girlfriend, Anjie.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Carnell; sister, Rebecca (Sean) Turbett; brother, Adam Carnell; and half-sister, Tina Haggard; nieces/nephews: Emily Turbett, Alec Turbett, Avery Turbett, Isaac Turbett, Lexi Carnell, Kaleb Reaume, Ashley Gaught, Kacey Winn and Mason Haggard.
There will be a celebration of life for Jamie Carnell on Saturday, May 2, in Grand Haven; time and place will be announced at a later date.
