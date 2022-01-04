Jan Bussard (Janice), 96, Spring Lake, died on December 30, 2021, as she looked forward to her next adventure. Always inspired by her four daughters, she pursued daily life with enthusiasm and a realistic passion for perfection.
Jan was born to Carl and May Wingeier, the third of four sisters and an identical twin. She graduated from Ionia High School and Western Michigan University with a teaching degree in business education and English. She taught 40 years in Michigan high schools while creating images from thoughts and ideas for nine inventions, all of which were filed and awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She was especially proud of her inventions in the holographic field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.