Jane “Janny” Katerberg, age 90 of Spring Lake, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from St. Mary’s Hospital, Grand Rapids. She was born on October 16, 1932, in Berkel, the Netherlands, to Govert and Suzanna (VanderHeide) Grootenboer.
Janny graduated from high school and then became a teacher, teaching home economics while still living in the Netherlands. She married John “Jan” Katerberg on February 17, 1954, in Berkel, the Netherlands, and immigrated that same year to Holland, Michigan. In 1973, the family moved to Jenison, Michigan, and in 1985, Janny, her husband, Jan, and their son, Gerard, moved to Spring Lake to own and operate Evergreen Acres Nursery. Sadly, Jan passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2015, after 61 years of marriage.
