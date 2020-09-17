Jane Lucina (Cobb) Dunkel, age 93, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born February 19, 1927, in Jackson, Michigan, to Albert and Ruth (Nichols) McGilvra.
Jane was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Michigan Center, Michigan. She enjoyed reading, walking and spending time by the ocean, and volunteered many hours working at thrift shops for her church. Jane’s outgoing personality will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
