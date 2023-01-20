Jane Lynn Verberkmoes passed away peacefully at the age of 77 in Port Orange, Florida. She was a former resident of Grand Haven, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Anthony Verberkmoes; her parents, Chester and Dorothy Hop of Grand Haven; brothers and sisters-in-law: Al Verberkmoes, Clarence and Becky Verberkmoes, Joseph Verberkmoes, Herbert and Jacoba Rowell, all of Grand Haven, Mich.
