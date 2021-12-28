Jane Ruiter (VanFaasen), beloved mother and grandmother, age 77, of Spring Lake passed away on Saturday, December 18th after a brief stay at Heartwood Lodge.
Jane was an active member in her community at Evergreen Village and had attended church at Gateway Church and Evergreen Village in Spring Lake. Jane was an artist who enjoyed painting and craft making. Jane’s life was centered on her faith and was evident by the love of her family and her community. Jane enjoyed being outside working in the community garden and being with friends at Evergreen Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.