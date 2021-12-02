Janet Ann Crouse, age 75 of Spring Lake, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born on February 13, 1946, in Ipswich, England, to the late Jack and Winifred Moore. Janet married David Crouse on September 7, 1963, in Ipswich, England.
Janet loved her family, and especially enjoyed spending time and caring for her two grandsons, Zach and Chad. She was an excellent bowler and was on a women’s bowling league through the former Starlite Lanes in Grand Haven for many years. She also loved watching tennis on television, antiquing and going to estate sales.
