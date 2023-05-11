Janet Mae Stern, age 90, went to be in the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Spring Lake. Janet was born Oct. 26, 1932, to Martin and Gertrude Boersma in Wyoming Park, Michigan where she graduated high school in 1952.
Jan was, first of all, a loving and very busy mother of four wonderful sons, but still had time to become an accomplished organist, having served several churches, a wonderful pianist, a gallery quality artist and a masterful gardener. She also held several full-time jobs in business and self-employment sales. She was a devoted active member of First Reformed Church and was ordained to administer communion to church member shut-ins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.