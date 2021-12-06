Mrs. Janet Noppert, age 85, of Coopersville, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born October 25, 1936, in Battle Creek to John and Dorothy (Debley) Renger. On June 19, 1964, she married Nicholas Noppert in Nunica.
Janet was a member of Emmanuel Free Church and the Christian Women’s Club. She enjoyed traveling, spending the winters in Florida, working around the yard and shopping. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed.
