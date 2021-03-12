Janet Faye Kalenberg “Punch” Brace of Tucson, Arizona, and Grand Haven, Michigan, was born in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, on September 10, 1934, and passed away peacefully in Tucson on Friday, March 5, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic F. Brace Jr.; and her parents, Mareta Manola Furtney Kahlenberg Dinsmoor and George Ernest Kahlenberg. Punch is survived by two sisters, Judith Hestoft and Leone Butler. She was the beloved mother of Frederic F. Brace III (Judy), George K. Brace (Terry), Anthony R. Brace, Mary B. Scharff (Eric); and the loving grandmother of Frederic F. Brace IV (Stephanie), Charlotte Brace, Marshall Brace, Sara Scharff and George Scharff.
