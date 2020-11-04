Janet Ruth Briegel of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, after a full life of 88 years. She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on June 22, 1932, to John J. and Mina (Voss) Briegel.
After graduating from Grand Haven High School in 1950, she worked briefly as a secretary at both Keller Tool Co. and Reichardt’s. Encouraged by her sister and brother-in-law (Margaret and G. Stewart Johnson) to attend college, she moved to Kalamazoo and lived with the Johnson family while earning her bachelor’s degree in education at Western Michigan University. She then returned to Grand Haven, earned her master’s degree in education, and worked for 30 years in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools, teaching first and second grades at Ferry Elementary School. She retired in 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.