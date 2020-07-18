Mrs. Jennie (Hoving) Timmerman, age 93, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She died peacefully at her home at Grand Pines Assisted Living in Grand Haven.
Jennie was born November 29, 1926, in Assen, the Netherlands. She married Cornelis “Casey” Timmerman on June 15, 1951. Together with their oldest daughter, they immigrated in May 1953 to Weesies Brothers Farms in Montague, Michigan, where they raised their five children.
