Jarvis Kirby, age 73 of Grand Haven (formerly of Philadelphia, Mississippi), passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 20, 2021, after a long battle with multiple chronic illnesses, including heart disease. He was born on November 27, 1947, in Philadelphia, Miss., to the late Claudie and Viola (Powel) Kirby.
After graduating high school, he was drafted into the United States Army in February 1967, where he served his country during the Vietnam War. After returning to the states, he continued his education and earned a master’s degree as an electrical engineer, which took him all over the world for work. After losing his beloved wife, Louise, to lung cancer, his expertise brought him to Grand Haven, Michigan, where he worked at GHSP as a principal engineer until he retired in 2012. This was also where he met and married the second love of his life, Mary (Sandberg) Kirby, and inherited a large extended family.
