Jean Anderson (Vencizia Napolitano), 94, of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 9 p.m. peacefully surrounded by her family, of natural causes.
Jean married Robert Reginald Anderson on November 15, 1951. She is survived by their three children: Robert Michael Anderson, Chris Scott Anderson (and his wife Marina Anderson) and Kelly Jean Anderson. Jean has 12 grandchildren: Tyson Anderson, January (Mitch) Hamstra, Nick Anderson, Mackenzie Anderson, Anna Anderson, Rebecca Anderson, Luke Anderson, Jennifer (Aaron) Hatton, Scott Anderson, Stacie Anderson, Alicia Anderson and Tabitha Seaver; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Jean and Reginald (Reg) were married for 30 great years until Robert Anderson passed away in 1981. In 1991, Jean married William Gardner. During the years Jean was married to Bill, they enjoyed years of his and her family gatherings. Bill passed away in 2009. Jean is survived by Bill’s children: Bill, Greg and Amy, and their families.
Jean was a devoted mother, grandmother and social gathering extraordinaire. She enjoyed years of bringing our families together in her home for holiday extravaganzas, backyard get-togethers and dining room euchre tournaments.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven. Friends may meet the family 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 25, at the VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
