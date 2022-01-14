Jean Graves, 70, passed away surrounded by her family at Mercy Health St. Mary's (Grand Rapids) on January 8, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Jean Diane was born on February 18, 1951, to Charles and Ethel Jean (Swift) Robinson in Muskegon and was a lifelong resident. She was a 1969 graduate of Muskegon High School and attended classes at Muskegon Community College and Grand Valley State University in early childhood development. On October 4, 1969, she married Henry "Hank" Graves. She held positions of nutrition aide and outreach manager for Muskegon/Oceana Head Start, and was very involved in student/teacher relationships and development. Jean held positions with the Nims Elementary School PTA, eventually serving as president. She was elected to the Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education and served in various capacities, including treasurer, for 11 years. During this time, she also served as a trustee for the Muskegon Museum of Art. Jean worked as a retail sales associate for several organizations, including as manager of store operations for the Girl Scouts of Michigan Pine and Dunes Council and was co-owner of HobbyTown USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.