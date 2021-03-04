Jean Gutierrez of Franklin, North Carolina and formerly of Grand Haven, Michigan unexpectedly passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at her home in Franklin, North Carolina, surrounded by her family. She was 84 years old.
Jean was born in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England and was the second to the youngest child of Ivy May and Harry Lindley. She met her husband, Ed, in England when he was stationed there during his service with the United States Air Force. They married on November 13, 1954, and moved to the United States when Jean was 18 years old; they lived in California, Chicago, Champaign – Urbana, IL, Grand Haven MI and Franklin NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.