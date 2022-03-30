Mrs. Jean Hoffer, age 86, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. She was born June 5, 1935, in Muskegon to Francis and Margaret (Fielstra) Bourdo. On April 11, 1964, she married Robert Hoffer in Muskegon, and he preceded her in death on August 3, 2005.
Jean was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, spending time in her garden, and loved being with her family and especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
