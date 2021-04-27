Jean K. Westenfelder, age 73, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.
Jean was born May 17, 1947, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Glendon and Cornelia Pickard. She was a person of faith who loved her family, and especially her grandchildren. She was an avid Tigers fan who enjoyed listening or watching practically every game, enjoyed traveling with her husband and seeing the country during his truck-driving trips, and enjoyed working at a senior day care later in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.