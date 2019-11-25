Mrs. Jean M. Williams, age 83, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Grand Haven.
She was born in Detroit on March 18, 1936. Jean married Clifford “Skip” Williams on June 17, 1955, and he preceded her in death on November 10, 2014. She worked for Fruitport Community Schools as a bus driver and retired in 1997. Jean liked to stay involved in the schools and community. She enjoyed gardening, camping and sharing her baked goods with everyone.
Jean is survived by her children, Wanda Williams, June (Peter) Hansen and Clifford “Kip” Williams; granddaughter, Nichole (Chuck) Heinz; great-grandsons, Joseph and Benjamin; and siblings, Jim (Tien) Rogers, Betty Wachter, Bill (Shirley) Rogers, Tom (Marie) Rogers, Judy Holmes and Polly (Tim) Varboncoeur.
Along with her husband of 59 years, Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Gale Williams, and parents, James and Pauline (Bratek) Rogers.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at 2 p.m. at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI, 49444. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November 26, from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the wonderful staff at Lakeshore Assisted Living – Sierra House. Please visit the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.