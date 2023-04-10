Mrs. Jeanette Bulthuis, age 99, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community. She was born Jan. 26, 1924, in Chicago to Richard and Jessie (Buikema) DeMaa. On Nov. 1, 1946, she married Abel “Abe” Bulthuis in Illinois, and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2007.
Jeanette was a resident of the Tri-Cities for over 50 years and was a member of the Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. She was a bookkeeper for the family business: Grand Garbage, Haven Garbage and Grand Valley Sani-Serv.
