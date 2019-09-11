Jeanne Bytwerk, age 102, of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at a local care facility. She was born November 19, 1916, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Edward and Agnes (Bousma) Sterenberg.
Jeanne married the love of her life, John Bytwerk, on April 27, 1937, and they were blessed with two boys and a girl. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2007, after 70 years of marriage.
Jeanne graduated from Muskegon High School, Class of 1934. She was a woman of strong faith who was a longtime, active member of Second Christian Reformed Church and participated in Bible Hour, was a former deaconess, member of the Bell Choir and leader of the Calvinettes. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her family, which was most important to her.
Jeanne will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Barbara (Henry) Vander Veen of Jenison; two sons, Ronald (Judy) Bytwerk of Manistee and Jack (Bunny) Bytwerk of Spring Lake; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Henry “Sun” (Amy) Sterenberg and Edward “June” (Ruth Ann) Sterenberg; special nieces, Mary Houk and Lois Sterenberg; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mart.
The Memorial Service for Jeanne will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Restlawn Cemetery in Muskegon. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Haven Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jeanne’s online guestbook.
