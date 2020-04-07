Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
God answered our beloved mother’s prayer, “Please, Lord, open the door,” on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born to John and Alice Wychers on April 14, 1924, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, she lived her life committed to serving her Lord. She excelled academically at Oakdale Christian School, Grand Rapids Christian High School, Calvin College and Blodgett School of Nursing. Early in her life, she secretly hoped to serve as a missionary nurse. Her hope became reality when she and her husband, Harvey Poel, left Grand Haven with their young family to serve as missionaries in Nigeria, West Africa, for nearly 10 years.
Jeanne and Harvey together raised five children, modeling Christ’s example through their marriage spanning 73 years. They loved each other generously, respected each other’s gifts, allowed each other to be the people God created them to be, and fiercely loved their children and growing families. They were devoted members of Second Christian Reformed Church, where Jeanne was involved with children’s ministry programs and Ladies Fellowship. She also led the way for the deaconess ministry at church. They were blessed with dear and lasting friendships, some of whom shared winters together on Pine Island, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.