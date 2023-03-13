Jeffery Bewalda, 58, of Grand Haven died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Trinity Health St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
