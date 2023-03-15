The Funeral Service for Jeffery Bewalda will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Watermark Church in Grand Haven. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, from 5-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
