Jeffery Wayne Terhaar, 58, of Whitehall, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Jeff was born January 12, 1961, the son of Dale and Geraldine Terhaar.
Jeff was a fun-loving man who lived life to its fullest. He was a proud Libertarian, an avid golfer and the 2018 Bocce Champion. Jeff was a believer in Christ. He volunteered at the Red Cross, was a part of the Adopt-A-Highway program and umpired ball. He also enjoyed kayaking, music, camping, cards, gambling and darts, and was a Detroit Lions fan. He was a helpful, caring, honest, trusting friend. He will be deeply missed.
Jeff is survived by: his partner of over 20 years, Christina Witt; son, Samuel Gutierrez; father, Dale Terhaar; brothers, Mike (Carla) Blanchard and Brian (Lynne) Blanchard; and sisters: Kelly Debaar, Susan Davis, Lori Blanchard and Christine (Robert) Eipperle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Terhaar; brothers, Brian Terhaar and Pat Blanchard; and his special dog, Bud.
A celebration of life will be conducted from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the White Lake Eagles, 1204 South Lake Street, Whitehall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Solid Rock Housing Support.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements (www.beaconfh.com).
