Jeffrey Olger, 46, of West Olive died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Hospice of Heartwood Lodge. Arrangements to be announced by the Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Grand Haven man injured after 2-car crash leads to vehicle fire
- Friday's update: 5,616 news cases, 68 deaths in Michigan
- Buccaneer swimmers finally get back home in exciting win over Jenison
- California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
- College Night to feature several colleges, universities
- Local roundup: Bucs soccer falls to Rockford, Lakers top Trojans in JV football
- Jury finds Muskegon County man on trial for murder guilty on all counts
- Township expected to receive more than $1 million federal funds
Most Popular
Articles
- 'She was an amazing lady'
- GHAPS superintendent announces retirement
- GH pastor retiring after 45 years in ministry
- Trial begins for man pulled from Lake Michigan following murder in Muskegon County
- Making the best of a bad situation
- Teens steal car, lead police on chase
- Bucs' defense holds up late, stops Jenison in home win
- ‘Suffering every single day’
- GHAPS board honors Siemion, seeks candidates for vacancy
- Lakers embrace first dose of adversity, roll on HOF night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (13)
- If you love Trump, get vaccinated (11)
- Your Views (7)
- Your Views (5)
- Mike Shirkey's remarks on COVID immunity are misleading (5)
- Christianity, Afghanistan and 'Just War' (5)
- Your Views (5)
- 'It’s a constant threat of violence' (4)
- Your Views (4)
- Your Views (3)
- A note of appreciation to those who care (3)
- County board will not overturn health department's school mask order (3)
- Your Views (3)
- One hurt in car versus tree crash on US 31 north of GH (2)
- Harbor Island plans abandoned by BLP (2)
- Fatal hit-and-run suspect turns himself in (2)
- Darts & Flowers (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Court of Appeals upholds Haynes embezzlement sentence (1)
- America's righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Congressional gerrymandering is voter suppression, too (1)
- Michigan's top doctor asks Whitmer for school mask mandate (1)
- Conceptual approval given for proposed Grand Landing hotel (1)
- Friday's update: 4,448 new cases, 51 deaths in Michigan in 2 days (1)
- Bridge work to resume Sept. 8 (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Half-day for GHAPS K-8, Central HS again Friday; Open Door closes at noon (1)
- Texas NAACP files federal complaint over "The Eyes of Texas" (1)
- While the nation sinks deeper into debt, the rich keep evading taxes (1)
- Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members (1)
- Catholic school in Lansing loses appeal over mask policy (1)
- Can the U.S. recover from the Afghanistan debacle? (1)
- Athletes, worker sue over vaccine rules at Michigan colleges (1)
- Village Council was wrong to OK ‘private’ fireworks show (1)
- So long – it's time to go play in the woods (1)
- State lawmakers weigh in on mask mandates in schools (1)
- Bergman disappointed in protesters' conduct (1)
- Third suspect arraigned in connection with T-Mobile robbery (1)
- 'On stage, all my worries fade away' (1)
- Ex-Detroit police chief enters governor race amid protest (1)
- In praise and gratitude for music (1)
- Pictured Rocks is slammed with tourists; time to start charging visitors? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Police search for 5 in Grand Haven store armed robbery (1)
- Lessons from Afghanistan for a high school history class (1)
- Social district approved for downtown GH (1)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you ever donated blood?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.