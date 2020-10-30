Jerry Edward Waterous, age 85 of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away peacefully in his home under the loving care of his family on October 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. He was born November 27, 1934, in Laingsburg, Michigan, to Edward and Josephine (Bloomfield) Waterous.
Jerry was a curious and playful child, open and accepting to whatever life had in store. Jerry was a loving husband, father and caring grandfather, and was always ready with a smile and a story whenever friends and family stopped to visit. A graduate of General Motors Institute, he was a lifelong employee as an engineer at Fisher Body/Oldsmobile in Lansing. He loved cars of all kinds, as well as football, and he never met a cookie he didn’t like.
