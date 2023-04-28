Jerry Harvey of Livingston, Texas passed away peacefully on April 28th at the age of 83.
A native Texan but a proud Michigander, Jerry spent much of his early life growing up in the Grand Haven area, where he fostered many friendships that lasted a lifetime. Among his closest friends are Judy Farmer Harvey, his wife and mother to his three children Kim Harvey Shrum (Husband Don Shrum), Denise Harvey Pavlik (Husband David Pavlik), and Larry Harvey (Wife Shirin Blackwell).
