Jerry Lynn Wolff, age 61 of Robinson Township, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born July 31, 1958, in Grand Haven to G. Walter and Jeanie V. (Platt) Wolff.
Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1977-1981. He graduated from Grand Haven High School, and married Julie Pearson on June 15, 2008. Jerry was the owner/operator of SA Platt, and was a member of the American Legion, Ravenna Conservation Club, and past member of the W. MI Dive Club. Jerry enjoyed being outdoors in the woods hunting and fishing, and had a passion for scuba diving and archery. He also enjoyed leather and woodworking, and participated in re-enactments of American history.
Jerry will be remembered and missed by his wife, Julie; two sons, Ryan Wolff of Muskegon and Kyle “Kat” Wolff of Spring Lake, and their mother, Lisa Jo Wolff; step-sons, Tyler and Michael Pierson; mother, Jeanie Wolff; granddaughter, Morgan Wolff, and her mother, Sam Wolff; in-laws, Russell and Rita Taylor; sister, Nanette (Paul) Ehrsam; nieces: Sarah, Leah, Rachel and Hannah; and an uncle, Steve (Gwen) and family. He was preceded in death by his father, G. Walter “Dutch” Wolff, in 2016.
The Funeral Service for Jerry will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (3990 112th Ave., Holland, MI 49424) with Pastor Jessica Walker officiating. The Visitation will be on Monday, November 11, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jerry’s online guestbook.
