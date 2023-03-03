Jill Lenore Kubicek, age 68 of Grand Haven, passed away on March 2, 2023, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. She was born on June 26, 1954, in Grand Haven, to the late Tom and Cecelia Rose (Michael) Wilson. Jill married Paul Kubicek on August 12, 1978, in Grand Haven.
Jill graduated from Spring Lake High School and then Grand Valley State University with her bachelor’s degree in education. She worked as a first-grade teacher at Whitehall Public Schools for many years until her retirement. Jill attended All Shores Wesleyan Church in Spring Lake, and was a member of the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28 Auxiliary. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading and taking walks on the boardwalk. Jill also loved to travel, taking many memorable trips to Disney World with her family.
