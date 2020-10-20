A graveside service for Jim Munch will be held at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven this Friday, October 23 at 2 p.m.
Jim went into the arms of his Lord on August 9, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to attend to honor the wonderful life of Jim.
