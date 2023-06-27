Jinny Lee Schultz, age 74 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Lakeshore Assisted Living-Simarron Residence. She was born on October 20, 1948 in Grand Haven, MI to the late Walter and Joyce (Hoffman) Fett, Jr.
Jinny married David Schultz on June 23, 1967 in Grand Haven. Jinny graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a lifelong resident of Grand Haven. From a young age, Jinny raised and raced horses all over the state of Michigan, and she loved attending the local County Fairs to show them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.