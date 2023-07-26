Jo Ann Fletcher, 89, of Grand Haven, died on July 26, 2023 at Grand Pines Assisted Living. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Art show to feature 'The Skies of Michigan'
- Community Calendar
- What you need to know about the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
- Man arraigned on theft charge
- Oxford school shooter: 'I want all of America to see the darkness in me'
- Competition not a secret in Lions linebacker room
- 5 things to do this weekend
- CG sign 'really kicks off the festival'
Most Popular
Articles
- Construction underway at Ottawa Sands campground
- New chef brings worldly palette to Station Grand Haven
- Local hospital workers plan 1-day strike
- Historic tavern tour puts fun spin on local history
- Does OI's newest resolution lay a 'trap' for health department staff?
- Judge denies plea for 'hesitant' man
- Ottawa County deputy administrator resigns
- Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
- Rock the Coast returns to GH
- For a GHAPS teacher, pursuit of powerlifting passion pays off in the classroom
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Who protects the children from Ottawa Impact? (6)
- Local political group welcomes Kyle Rittenhouse amid protest (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Trump wins endorsements from Michigan's GOP members of Congress (2)
- Residents question incumbent candidate's filing paperwork (2)
- Does OI's newest resolution lay a 'trap' for health department staff? (2)
- Commissioners pass resolution to 'protect child innocence' (1)
- Recall effort against Commissioner Ebel will move forward (1)
- Report of man brandishing pistol leads to closure of GH south pier (1)
- Signs of the times (1)
- Schools in Michigan's Democratic districts reap extra money. (1)
- Voting expansion should be secure and efficient (1)
- Meet the candidate: Andrea Hendrick (1)
- Your Views (1)
- The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Why the Bible is worth reading (1)
- Meet the candidate: Cathy McNally (1)
- Recall paperwork filed against Ottawa Impact's Lucy Ebel (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Making our community a place to invest, work, learn, play (1)
- Supreme Court rewrote the law so that it could stop student loan forgiveness (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.