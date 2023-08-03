Joan Leonard, 89, of Spring Lake died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
ALERT
Latest News
- Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
- Bags fly at cornhole tournament
- Negotiations paused on verge of strike at local hospital
- First responders face off in Waterball competition
- SL resident named president of USAging Board of Directors
- Coast Guard among agencies responding to Lake Mich. diesel spill
- Road resurfacing planned on Mercury Drive next week
- Reenders honored with inaugural Smith Memorial Trophy
Most Popular
Articles
- Drawbridge testing set for early Thursday morning
- What you need to know about the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
- Hendrick outraises competition in Grand Haven mayor's race
- Fire destroys store at GHT campground
- Portion of 168th Ave. to be closed for 4 weeks
- Road resurfacing planned on Mercury Drive next week
- Unique, vintage engines blow crowd away in car show
- GH man injured in motorcycle crash on Robbins Road
- Evan S. Kincaid
- Meet Grand Haven's mayoral candidates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Who protects the children from Ottawa Impact? (6)
- Local political group welcomes Kyle Rittenhouse amid protest (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Hendrick outraises competition in Grand Haven mayor's race (3)
- Trump wins endorsements from Michigan's GOP members of Congress (2)
- Residents question incumbent candidate's filing paperwork (2)
- Recall effort against Commissioner Ebel will move forward (1)
- Report of man brandishing pistol leads to closure of GH south pier (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Lake Michigan swim cut short by weather concerns (1)
- Signs of the times (1)
- Schools in Michigan's Democratic districts reap extra money. (1)
- Voting expansion should be secure and efficient (1)
- Meet the candidate: Andrea Hendrick (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Why the Bible is worth reading (1)
- Meet the candidate: Cathy McNally (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Making our community a place to invest, work, learn, play (1)
- Supreme Court rewrote the law so that it could stop student loan forgiveness (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Meet the candidate: Benjamin Genser (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.