Mrs. Joan Leonard, age 89, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023. She was born February 26, 1934, in Williston Park, New York, to William and Nora (O’Donnell) Jordan. On September 8, 1956, she married John “Jack” Leonard, and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2019.
Joan was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of the church’s Women’s Club. She had a love for her family, and golfing, especially at the Spring Lake Country Club. She will be very missed by all who knew and loved her.
